State Police Investigating Counterfeit Cash Cases

Watch out for counterfeit cash this holiday season.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating three cases in the last month at Peach Street businesses in Summit Township.

Most recently, fake money was used at the Microtel Nov. 16.

Someone bought merchandise from Spirit Halloween with a counterfeit $100 bill Oct. 26.

A woman also used a fake $100 bill at Hobby Lobby Oct. 25.

State Police said the investigations are ongoing.

