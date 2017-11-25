The opening day of Pennsylvania's rifle deer season is Monday.

The Game Commission estimates more than a half-million hunters will be in the woods.

This year, the season is split again. Hunters can only shoot a buck the first five days. Doe season starts Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Game Commission said there are plenty of deer in our area, but populations may be scattered a little because the drought has impacted the food supply in some areas.

