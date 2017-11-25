Furnace Fire Extinguished at Presque Isle Condominiums

Volunteer firefighters made quick work of a furnace fire at a complex in Millcreek Township Friday.

It happened at the Presque Isle Condominiums off West 6th Street around 11 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring throughout the building.

After searching the area, they found a furnace on fire in the outside storage unit of one of the apartments.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to the apartment.

With more people starting to use furnaces as winter approaches, West Lake Fire Department Chief Rick Schau said maintenance is key.

"It's really good to have a furnace technician come and inspect your furnace every year, especially this time of year," said Shau. "Check the filter. Make sure there is nothing standing around the furnace area that could ignite and just make sure you up keep on the cleaning."

A woman who lives in the apartment got out safely.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.