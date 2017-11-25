Furnace Fire Extinguished at Presque Isle Condominiums - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Furnace Fire Extinguished at Presque Isle Condominiums

Posted: Updated:

Volunteer firefighters made quick work of a furnace fire at a complex in Millcreek Township Friday.

It happened at the Presque Isle Condominiums off West 6th Street around 11 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find smoke pouring throughout the building.

After searching the area, they found a furnace on fire in the outside storage unit of one of the apartments. 

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to the apartment. 

With more people starting to use furnaces as winter approaches, West Lake Fire Department Chief Rick Schau said maintenance is key.

"It's really good to have a furnace technician come and inspect your furnace every year, especially this time of year," said Shau. "Check the filter. Make sure there is nothing standing around the furnace area that could ignite and just make sure you up keep on the cleaning." 

A woman who lives in the apartment got out safely.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com