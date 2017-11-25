Perry Hi-Way Squad Truck Hit by SUV in Peach Street Accident

An accident involving a Perry Hi-Way squad truck tied up traffic on Peach Street for a time Saturday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. between Keystone Drive and Douglas Parkway.

The squad truck had its lights and sirens on as it approached a red light on its way to a call at Target, State Police said.

They began to clear the intersection when police said the driver of a SUV was crossing Peach Street on Douglas Parkway and hit the truck.

No injuries were reported.

