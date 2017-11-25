Harborcreek Fire Department Hosts Annual Auction To Raise Funds - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harborcreek Fire Department Hosts Annual Auction To Raise Funds

Like any volunteer fire department, you need funds to keep your operations running. Tonight, the Harborcreek Fire Department hosted its annual auction. One of their largest fundraisers.

As the auctioneer rattles off bids for different items to a packed house at the harborcreek fire department

Bidders are doing more than just gunning for a good deal on a Christmas gift as the auction serves to help fund the very department hosting the event, something that has become all-too crucial.

Frank Battaglia , President of  the Harborcreek Fire Department.

"Donations aren't' as well as they should be anymore." said Battaglia "So we do what we have to do to keep the doors open, and heat on and buy equipment and whatever."

The costs of running the fire department can be quite expensive. With things like specially-made fire gear costing roughly $3500 a person.

Add that to costs of their vehicles, with each costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Not to mention, the day to-day expenses.

"We spend more time raising money than we do fire fighting fires." said Battaglia "Which, in one sense is a good  thing but, still, that's why it's hard to get volunteers anymore."

The state grants money to the station as long as they handle the training, which can be quite expensive and time-consuming. While the money the state gives helps the department stay afloat, it's the fund raisers like the auction that keep  it moving.
 

And while raising money is the main issue at hand, Battaglia says that there are many ways that the community can continue to show their support to their local fire departments.

You gotta remember that these guys, I shouldn't say guys because there's a lot of ladies too, but they do this for nothing. " said Battaglia "So, if you see one, tell them you appreciate him or her. It goes a long way, and it makes you kind of feel good." 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
