Erie Ski Club Hosts Movie Night To Benefit Special Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Ski Club Hosts Movie Night To Benefit Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:

A local ski club kicked off the ski season with its annual movie night fundraiser

The Erie Ski Club invited the community to the Tom Ridge Environmental center for a screening of ski and snowboarder Warren Miller's  "Line of Descent."

Representatives from different ski resorts in the area were also on hand for a prize raffle. 

Partial proceeds from the evening went to benefiting the Erie City Special Olympics, who send skiers to competitions around region.

"We're on non-profit organization, and we wanna give back to the community when we can. So we do several different events during the year and this is something that we can actually help out other skiers." said Mark Signorino a board member of Erie Ski Club  "So, it's a nice event that we hold, we get everyone in the region excited for the ski season and we're able to give back to the community also, and that's just a great thing to do."

If you missed tonight's screening,  do not worry, as there will be two more screenings, with one tomorrow evening and a Sunday matinee at  1pm. Tickets are $10.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com