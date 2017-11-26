Erie Ski Club Hosts Movie Night To Benefit Special Olympics

A local ski club kicked off the ski season with its annual movie night fundraiser

The Erie Ski Club invited the community to the Tom Ridge Environmental center for a screening of ski and snowboarder Warren Miller's "Line of Descent."

Representatives from different ski resorts in the area were also on hand for a prize raffle.

Partial proceeds from the evening went to benefiting the Erie City Special Olympics, who send skiers to competitions around region.

"We're on non-profit organization, and we wanna give back to the community when we can. So we do several different events during the year and this is something that we can actually help out other skiers." said Mark Signorino a board member of Erie Ski Club "So, it's a nice event that we hold, we get everyone in the region excited for the ski season and we're able to give back to the community also, and that's just a great thing to do."

If you missed tonight's screening, do not worry, as there will be two more screenings, with one tomorrow evening and a Sunday matinee at 1pm. Tickets are $10.