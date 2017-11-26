Late Goal Lets Sarnia Sting Otters

The teddy bears tossed on to the ice Saturday could not soften the sting of Hugo Leufvenius goal just 45 seconds after Taylor Raddysh's had tied the game at three late in the third, as the Ontario Hockey League's top team escaped Erie with the 4-3 road win.

"I thought we outplayed the best team in the country tonight," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. "We deserved a better fate then what we got. Our kids, they competed and I am extremely proud of this group tonight."

Sarnia entered the night as the OHL's leader in goals with 121 on the season, and despite registering four on the Otters, the Erie defense left satisfied with their ability to shut down some of the league's top scorers.

"Yeah we played well," said Otters defenseman Jordan Sambrook. "We worked really hard tonight and that was kind of our game plan coming in. Obviously their the number one team in Canada. So obviously they're a good team. We wanted to come out hard, put the puck on the net, and I thought we did that."

The Otters held a lead twice in the game against Sarnia, as Alex Gritz opened the scoring in the first period which brought thousands of stuffed animals to the ice for the annual teddy bear toss for the Salvation Army.

Erie answered an early second-period goal by Sarnia's Jordan Ernst which tied the game, with a power-play marker by Taylor Raddysh in front of the Sting net. However, Sarnia managed to score two more times, with Ernst's second giving the Sting its first lead of the game early in the third period.

"Those are point shots," said Hartsburg. "We got to do a better job of establishing body position in front of the net. They do a good job of interfering and giving themselves time and space."

The Otters never went away though trying chance after chance on Sarnia's Justin Fazio. Then with just 3:57 left Raddysh shot from the slot beat Fazio to tie the game at 3.

Leufvenius tally left the Otters down once more and as Erie tried to complete another comeback, Gera Poddubnyi was penalized for not having a secured strap on his helmet which left the Erie shorthanded for the remainder of the game.

"We're explained a different rule which was called on the ice," said Hartsburg on why the penalty was issued. "So I couldn't tell you."

The Otters could not beat Fazio, who made 32 saves on the night, and Sarnia left the Erie Insurance Arena with the win.

Erie [10-12-2-1] left with the loss but felt this game could be a pivoting point toward continued success as the season moves forward.

"You know their a very good hockey team, but the way we competed, the way we battled tonight, I thought we did a really good job," said Erie Otters center Alex Gritz. "We took a step forward tonight and we just got to keep that going."

The Erie Otters now off for four days before heading on the road to face the Niagara Ice Dogs Thursday at 7:00.