Shoppers Check Out Made in Erie Marketplace

The Made in Erie Marketplace set itself apart Saturday from the big box stores people normally visit during the holiday shopping season.

The vendor-centric event invites Erie business owners that do not have a traditional brick-and-mortar store.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce hosted the marketplace.

Like its focus to revitalize the east side, Erie Marketplace shoppers and vendors said the only way to keep Erie growing is by shopping local.

The Bayfront East Side Taskforce said vendor fees will go to the Church of the Nativity's homeless shelter.

