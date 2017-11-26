Shops at the Colony Welcome Shoppers for Small Business Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shops at the Colony Welcome Shoppers for Small Business Saturday

In Millcreek, businesses hosted a celebration for customers who shopped on Small Business Saturday.

Several businesses celebrated 60 years at the Shops at the Colony Saturday.

Shoppers were able to pick up a passport for the stores.

If they had their passport stamped at all seven locations, they were eligible for more than $850 worth of gifts.

