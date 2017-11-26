Warner Winter Wonderland Art and Craft Show Underway

The annual Warner Winter Wonderland Art and Craft Show kicked off Saturday at the Warner Theater.

It features more than 50 different crafters who provided a unique holiday shopping experience.

Some of the goods included items to keep you warm in the upcoming winter months.

Of course, Santa Claus was there, too.

The Art and Craft Show continues Saturday at noon.

The cost is $3 and benefits the Warner Theater Restoration project.

You can also bring in a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank to receive a $1 off admission.

