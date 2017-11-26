Local Business Owner Sees Benefits from All Three Shopping Holidays

We’ve made it through Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and now look to Cyber Monday. One local business was able to take advantage of all three.

What started as a hobby on the side, the Candlebox Company has turned into a full-time job for Leah Show.

"It turned into something that I loved doing more than my regular job, yeah I just started doing it more and more and I turned it into a full time business... so I opened my first store in spring of 2016, and I didn't know if it was going to go well as a store, it was more of a place for me to make my product,” she says.

This holiday shopping weekend has proven that being a full-time business owner was the right decision.

Leah’s been able to sell her products in Bon Ton locations throughout Pennsylvania, and parts of New York.

"They actually surprisingly reached out to me…. And that has really helped my business get to the next level, and reach my goals for this year. And by Bon Ton having my candles, I mean that's a lot of customers throughout the state."

Leah spent Sunday making candles, starting to replenish her stock after an extremely successful Small Business Saturday.

"Yeah, I was up 154%, and I really couldn't believe it. So, I have really no idea what to expect for next year, but it was a great day.”

There's a couple of things that make Leah's candles so unique. First, the soy wax, but she also pours the candles by hand.

"I make each one, I pour them in small batches. So, I use soy wax, which is all natural. It's U.S. soy beans, so it's supporting U.S. farmers...I use all natural cotton wicks. And yeah, they're all made in-house, so I get the finishing touches on each one.”

Hitting all the marks on Black Friday at a retail chain and Small Business Saturday in her own store on West 12th, Leah is preparing for Cyber Monday.

"Cyber Monday, I'm offering 15% online, all candles...I'll have a very busy week getting order shipped out.”

And of course, she thanks her success to the Erie community.