Suspect Sought in Dollar General Robbery in East Erie

Police are searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General in east Erie Sunday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the store at 714 East Ave.

A man with a bandana over his face walked into the store, told workers he had a knife and demanded money, according to investigators.

He then grabbed some cash out of the register, went outside, hoped on a bike and took off.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white male in his 30s.

