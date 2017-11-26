Suspect Sought in Dollar General Robbery in East Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspect Sought in Dollar General Robbery in East Erie

Police are searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General in east Erie Sunday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the store at 714 East Ave.

A man with a bandana over his face walked into the store, told workers he had a knife and demanded money, according to investigators.

He then grabbed some cash out of the register, went outside, hoped on a bike and took off.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white male in his 30s.

