Three Taken to Hospital After West Erie Crash

Three people were hurt in a car crash in west Erie Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at West 12th and Liberty.

The driver of a silver car was traveling east on West 12th when the female driver went through a red light and crashed into another car, according to police.

Firefighters has to use the jaws of life to free the other driver from her vehicle.

A total of three people from both cars were taken to the hospital for treatment.

