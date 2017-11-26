Christmas at the Station Underway at Lake Shore Railway Historical Society in North East

The Lake Shore Railway Historical Society kicked off its two-week Christmas at the Station celebration Saturday.

The community is invited to stop by the museum in North East to check out everything it has to offer.

Kids also get a chance to catch a ride on a train caboose and speeder cars.

Organizers said it is a great way to get children interested in the area's history.

Christmas at the Station continues next weekend from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the flier for more information or visit the Lake Shore Railway Historical Society's website.

