Christmas at the Station Underway at Lake Shore Railway Historic - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Christmas at the Station Underway at Lake Shore Railway Historical Society in North East

Posted: Updated:

The Lake Shore Railway Historical Society kicked off its two-week Christmas at the Station celebration Saturday.

The community is invited to stop by the museum in North East to check out everything it has to offer.

Kids also get a chance to catch a ride on a train caboose and speeder cars.

Organizers said it is a great way to get children interested in the area's history.

Christmas at the Station continues next weekend from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the flier for more information or visit the Lake Shore Railway Historical Society's website.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com