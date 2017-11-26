Travelers Share Their Post-Holiday Travel Experiences

Almost 51 million Americans were expected to travel for Thanksgiving, now that the holiday break is over, those 51 million need to return home. Whether through the air, the car, or any other means.



"It's been a smooth drive so far, so, it's been great." said Kentucky native, Maurini Strub. Strub was passing through Pennsylvania on her way home, after visiting relatives in Rochester, NY.

"It's been, we traveled on Thanksgiving Day." said Strub "So in contrast it's a lot busier, like the roads are a bit heavy, but it's a moving, it's not bad."

Buffalo resident, Doug Horsmon, seemed to have no issues with his travel either.

"Traffic's good, it's been light all morning, traveling down the 90, coming from Buffalo, heading down to Heinz Field." said Horsmon

But how about travelers through the air? Erie News Now talked with Howard Tamashiro, a professor at Allegheny College , who traveled all the way back from Honolulu, Hawaii to Erie. The process was strenuous to say the least.

"Tiring, I had a nine hour layover in Chicago." said Tamshiro " [I] came in very early in the morning and we left at about 2:30 or so, so it's been a long day."

But through the long layovers, Tamashiro found a silver lining at the Erie International Airport

" [It's] Small, it's un- crowded, it has a personal feel to it, compared to the larger international in Honolulu or Chicago, so it's very nice."