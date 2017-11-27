Recent Hunting Accidents Draw Attention to Safety

Two recent hunting accidents are shining a light on hunter safety as the deer rifle season starts Monday in Pennsylvania.

Hunters have been stopping in at the Walnut Creek Rifle Association for the past three weeks for sight-in service to prepare their firearms.

While bagging a big prize is a top priority so is safety.

Some hunters said people need to go back to the basics regarding safety, including not hunting after sunset.

"Always make sure of your target, and always continue to keep safety in mind," said Bill Hilliard. "This is a very dangerous sport."

Primary Firearm Safety Rules

When using a firearm, be sure to follow the five primary safety rules. You can remember these rules by thinking S.M.A.R.T.: Safe Direction: Keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction at all times.

Make Sure: Positively identify your target.

Always Check: Know what’s beyond your target before shooting.

Respect Firearms: Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.

Trigger Caution: Don’t touch the trigger until you’re ready to shoot. (Provided by Pennsylvania Game Commission)

