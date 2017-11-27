Online Shoppers can also Help a Local Animal Shelter

It’s Cyber Monday and if folks are shopping on Amazon they can also help a local animal shelter in the process.

When shopping through Amazon Smiles you can select a local charity to support like the A.N.N.A. Shelter.

For every purchase made through this service, Amazon will donate a half percent to that charity.

A.N.N.A. Shelter Director Ruth Thompson said the number one expense for the shelter is medical expenses. The organization is a no kill shelter and Thompson said right now there are three animals in critical care.

“If you've ever been to our shelter it's certainly not the Tag Mahal, it's not the prettiest building but literally every single penny goes towards those animals and their care and making their lives better not my staffs lives not anybody else’s lives better but the animals,” she said.

Thompson said the shelter doesn’t have an exact goal of how much they’d like to raise just as much as they can.

Thompson also said that with it being the holiday season, she doesn’t recommend people adopt animals as gifts. The shelter does provide gift certificates if you’d like to encourage someone to adopt.