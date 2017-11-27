Man Charged in Erie Home Invasion, Shooting Waives Hearing

An Erie man charged in a home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Demond Williams, 18, is heading to trial on all charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

It happened Sept. 14 inside a home in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

Williams is one of two men who forced their way into the home and then shot a man in the arm, according to police.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $200,000 bond.

