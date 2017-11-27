Man Charged in Erie Home Invasion, Shooting Waives Hearing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged in Erie Home Invasion, Shooting Waives Hearing

Posted: Updated:
Demond Williams Demond Williams

An Erie man charged in a home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Demond Williams, 18, is heading to trial on all charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

It happened Sept. 14 inside a home in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

Williams is one of two men who forced their way into the home and then shot a man in the arm, according to police.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com