First Bank Supports Erie Downtown Development Corporation with $2.5M Investment

ERIEBANK has become the first financial institution to support the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) with the announcement of a $2.5 million investment Monday.

The privately funded non-profit organization aims to grow the economy of Erie's downtown through real estate development. It is led by business, university and community leaders. Tim NeCastro, president and CEO of Erie Insurance, helped to start the organization and currently serves as the EDDC board chair.

“This significant commitment from ERIEBANK adds to our momentum and propels our mission forward,” said NeCastro.

Erie Insurance, Erie Community Foundation, Gannon University and UPMC Hamot have already invested in the EDDC.

“The EDDC needs multi-entity engagement to achieve its goals, and adding the financial expertise of ERIEBANK to this collaboration is simply fantastic," said Karl Sanchack, president and CEO of the Erie Innovation District. "It’s a signpost to a successful future.”

Dave Zimmer, president of ERIEBANK, said the investment exemplifies its commitment to the community.

“We believe wholeheartedly in the vision and values of the EDDC, and are pleased to be working in conjunction with area business and community leaders to realize our shared goals," said Zimmer.

