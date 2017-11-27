Opening Day of Rifle Deer Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Day of Rifle Deer Season

Area hunters were out in full force today on the opening day of Pennsylvania's rifle deer season.

But the lack of snow made it challenging to spot and track the deer.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission estimated 550,000 hunters were in the woods statewide for opening day.

Hunters can only shoot antlered deer until the doe season opens on Saturday.

There was a steady stream of hunters bringing in bucks this morning at Pacileo's Processing along Route 8. 

Most of the successful hunters told us they shot their deer at fairly close range.

But even hunters who did not even see a deer say they are always thrilled to be out on the first day of the season.

Hunter Al Williams said, "It is the best. Usually you see a lot of deer. There is a lot of movement, people in the woods. You have the best chance on the first day."

