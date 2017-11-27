Erie's Mayor-elect to Attend Seminar at Harvard University

Erie Mayor-elect Joe Schember is heading to Harvard University.

He's set to attend a three-day seminar for newly elected mayors at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

It will focus on transition planning, "It is to train new mayors like myself in how to do a transition, which is totally different than campaigning, totally different than governing, it's kind of a unique thing when you're taking office for the first time," said Schember. "I'm really looking forward to learning from others that have done it already, there's going to be a lot of mayors from across the country speaking, also I get to network with at least 25 other new mayors," Schember continued.

25 newly elected mayors from across the country are expected to attend.

Schember says he plans to make changes within city hall, with him and his transition team announcing major personnel decisions in mid-December.

They will include adding new positions in city hall. But before he makes any decisions, he believes this seminar will offer him some guidance, "We announced that we want to create three new positions, the planner, the grant writer, and the business development officer, but we want to do it without adding the staff," said Schember. "So that's one of the things we have to figure out, how are we going to move things around so we can have full-time equivalents that we can use in these three positions at the appropriate pay grade, that sort of thing," Schember continued.

After leaving Harvard, in Massachusetts, Schember will also attend the Pennsylvania Society Meeting in New York City this weekend, where he will network with mayors from across Pennsylvania.

Schember says Harvard's Kennedy School is covering the costs for him to attend this week's three-day conference.