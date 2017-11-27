Erie Police see increase in domestic abuse calls around holidays

The holidays bring presents, and financial stress. Christmas parties, and alcohol. Family gatherings, and arguments. It's the Erie Police Department's busiest time for domestic abuse calls.

"Typically the holidays bring on additional stress, and influences into people's lives that cause us to respond more often," said Chief Don Dacus of the Erie Police Department.

Dacus said during the holidays, about a third of their calls are domestic abuse related, sometimes involving couples, children, or even fights with the entire family.

"Typically we're called to the area because of the loud arguing, that's ideal because that's our opportunity to diffuse the situation before it escalates," he explained.

For violent domestic situations, they try to learn what occurred, and if needed, arrest the abuser. Under Pennsylvania law, if you are arrested for domestic violence, you can be charged with simple assault, which is a misdemeanor two charge.

After the holidays are over, is when SafeNet sees an increase in their services.

"On Thanksgiving Day, on Christmas Day, even sometimes into New Years, so they can get through the holiday," said Robyn Young, Director for Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet.

Young said they see an average of 2,000 cases of domestic abuse a year at SafeNet.

Even though some victims finally leave the abuse, it takes on average, at least seven times of leaving and returning until the victim leaves for good.

Young said at SafeNet they provide options for victims, and support for their decision.

"Our goal is to build people up and help them raise their self esteem to help avoid future relationships like this," explained Young.

If you feel that you are a victim of domestic abuse and need support, call SafeNet at 814-454-8161. They offer free, confidential counseling 24/7.

For more information on SafeNet's services: http://www.safeneterie.org/