Sing-Along at Penn State Behrend Rings in Holiday Season

A sing-along at Penn State Behrend helped ring in the holiday season Monday.

The fifth annual Holiday Sing-Along featured the choirs of Penn State Behrend and the Young People's Chorus of Erie.

The light-hearted, festive celebration also allows Behrend students to enjoy a relaxing evening before the end of the semester final exams.

The concert was free and open to the public.

