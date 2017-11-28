Workshop Helps People Decorate for Holidays

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center helped some with their decorating for the holidays.

Anthony Honeycutt, from Rick Walker Tree Farm in Edinboro, provided professional instruction on decorating a fresh handmade evergreen wreath.

Participants received designing tips, a red velvet bow, craft materials and a wreath to decorate.

For questions about this class or other programming, call Jen Salem at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 814-835-3056.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.