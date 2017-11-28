5 things for November 28: Trump, anti-bully mom, volcano, USS Fitzgerald, royal ring

We've survived Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, gear up for Giving Tuesday. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

The President of the United States, during a White House event honoring World War II's Navajo code talkers, makes a "Pocahontas" crack about a sitting US senator. No, it's not an "SNL" skit, it's real life in 2017. And all this happened in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, the former President who signed the legislation that led to the Trail of Tears. No, really. The blowback was intense, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (the target of President Trump's insult), Native American advocacy groups and others slamming the President. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it wasn't a racial slur.

2. Anti-bullying mom charged

A Virginia mom's action to take on her daughter's alleged bullies has led to a felony charge -- against her. After Sarah Sim's daughter complained about being bullied at her elementary school, Sims talked to school administrators, but she said she got no response. So, she put an audio recorder in her daughter's backpack, hoping to catch the bullies in the act. The school found out about it and confiscated the device. Now, Sims is charged with a felony for the recording and faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

3. Bali volcano

An airport in Indonesia was closed for a second day as fears grew that a volcano on Bali might have another, bigger eruption. Almost 30,000 people have evacuated the area around Mount Agung, and now authorities say 100,000 more people living in the danger zone need to get out. But many of them won't leave, staying behind to protect livestock and gardens. Bali is one of the world's top vacation destinations, so the volcanic eruptions, which started Saturday, have stranded many tourists.

4. USS Fitzgerald

The Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald has been damaged again. This time, it suffered two punctures to its hull while being loaded onto a transport ship. Back in June, seven sailors were killed when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. The latest hull punctures happened as the ship was headed to Mississippi for further repairs related to the collision. The timing of this incident is not ideal for the Navy, as it continues to deal with fallout from a spate of issues involving the 7th Fleet.

5. Royal engagement

An American is about to join the British royal family, and the world couldn't be happier. Prince Harry will marry actress Meghan Markle next spring. The pair had a brief appearance at Kensington Palace, where Markle showed off the ring. Later, in a TV interview, they talked about the proposal, with Markle saying she barely let the prince finish proposing before saying yes.

Americans were a bit disappointed to learn that Markle won't be Princess Meghan. She'll probably become a duchess, since Prince Harry is likely to be named a duke when they are married.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Our reputation is tarnished by honoring those who turn a blind eye to violence."

The City Council of Oxford, England, voting to revoke the Freedom of the City of Oxford award -- the city's highest honor -- from Aung San Suu Kyi for her handling of the Rohingya crisis. Suu Kyi went to college in Oxford.

Right to remain silent

If you find yourself chatting up a cop in Bangor, Maine, there are six things they don't want to hear from you.

Thanks, dad

Her dad died five years ago, but she still got a birthday card and flowers from him when she turned 21.

Social sensation

Meet Tuzki the Rabbit, the animated character that's a social media superstar in China.

Take two

A new bust of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled in Spain, and unlike the first one, this one actually looks like him.

Joy and pain

It's a day of celebrations and protests in Nairobi, where Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term as Kenya's President.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

3

That's the number of weeks it takes to sell a house these days, says the National Association of Realtors. Five years ago, it took about 11 weeks.

AND FINALLY ...

Whatever it takes

Dozens of real cops. A marching band. Helicopters. Endless foot chases. And a police cat. The New Zealand Police pull out all the stops in this over-the-top recruitment video. (Click to view.)