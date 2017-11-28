The Price of Light - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Price of Light

Posted: Updated:

With the weather expected to be in the 60's Tuesday, many people will be channeling their inner Clark Griswold and hanging up the lights, but do you really know what they are doing to your electric bill?

A single strand of incandescent lights running 12 hours a day for a month and a half can cost you about $15 on your energy bill. Whereas switching to LED lights will cost you only cents to run.
However, the real savings happen for the people who like to decorate the entire house. Lighting more than 4 stands of the large incandescent bulbs will cost you over $60 to run, LED’s about 80 cents.

LED bulbs are also brighter and last much longer than traditional lights.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com