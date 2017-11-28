The Price of Light

With the weather expected to be in the 60's Tuesday, many people will be channeling their inner Clark Griswold and hanging up the lights, but do you really know what they are doing to your electric bill?

A single strand of incandescent lights running 12 hours a day for a month and a half can cost you about $15 on your energy bill. Whereas switching to LED lights will cost you only cents to run.

However, the real savings happen for the people who like to decorate the entire house. Lighting more than 4 stands of the large incandescent bulbs will cost you over $60 to run, LED’s about 80 cents.

LED bulbs are also brighter and last much longer than traditional lights.