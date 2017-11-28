Fire Breaks Out at Greer's Beer Distributor

A fire marshal has been called to figure out the cause of a morning fire at an area beer distributor.

The calls came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday, for a fire at Greer's Beer on US Highway 322, near Cochranton, PA.

At one point, smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the drive thru.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly from inside the building.

There is heavy smoke damage throughout the beer distributor's drive thru and attic.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

