Adults at Barber National Institute Give Back for Giving Tuesday

Adults at the Barber National Institute spent their Giving Tuesday giving back to the community.

A group helped residents at Brevillier Village bowl.

It's one of several weekly activities for adults in the Club Erie program.

They complete more than 200 hours of volunteer service each month.

Barber National Institute Director of Giving Laura Schaaf said it benefits everyone involved.

"The community has been very generous with the Barber Institute," said Schaaf. "We have thousands of donors who support us regularly. We thought it was important to let the community know that we are grateful for those donations, but that we in turn also give back to the community."

Other adults helped transport food baskets for families served by the food pantry at St. Patrick Church and clean the nature play space at Presque Isle State Park.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.