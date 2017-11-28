UPMC Hamot Nurses Deliver Donations to Help Erie's Less Fortunate

A group of nurses at UPMC Hamot made a big donation Tuesday to help Erie's less fortunate.

About two dozen nurses delivered several hundred blankets, coats, hats and warm drinks to the Upper Room in Erie.

The Upper Room provides a warm place to stay for homeless men and women during the winter months. It serves about 200 clients per day in the winter.

The nurses are part of UPMC Hamot's Practice Environmental Council. For the past three years, they have collected donations from the staff at UPMC to help Erie's homeless.

"It's not just about the bedside. These people in our community, we absolutely want to help them, not only inside the hospital but of course outside," said Maggie Stoica-Abraham, R.N. and Practice Environmental Council member at UPMC Hamot. "It's great for us, and we love it. The hospital does, too."

"Thank God for them," said Dr. Chris Taylor, director of the Upper Room. "They are absolutely terrific. I think they have a thousand blankets for us today, maybe a little bit more."

This is the third year the nurses have collected and delivered the warm items to the upper room.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.