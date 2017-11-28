Man Arrested After Standoff for Pointing Gun at Woman

A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a woman during a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Millcreek Township.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Shenk Ave. for domestic violence involving a man with a gun.

The victim told police that Brian Rogers, who lived at the address, got into an argument with her and pointed a gun at her.

Officers said they could not make contact with Rogers and set up a perimeter around the home.

Police said he eventually came out after speaking with officers and was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Surrounding roads were closed off for a short time.

Rogers, 37, was arraigned Tuesday night on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, and simple assault.

District Judge Paul Manzi sent Rogers to the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.