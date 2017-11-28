Man Arrested After Standoff for Pointing Gun at Woman

A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a woman during a standoff Tuesday afternoon in Millcreek Township.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Shenk Ave. for domestic violence involving a man with a gun.

The victim told police that Brian Rogers, who lived at the address, got into an argument with her and pointed a gun at her.

Officers said they could not make contact with Rogers and set up a perimeter around the home.

Police said he eventually came out after speaking with officers and was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Rogers will be arraigned on charges for the incident.

The surrounding roads were closed off for a short time.

