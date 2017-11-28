New Sidewalks Poured in Our West Bayfront Neighborhood

Our West Bayfront leadership is hoping that small improvements will begin to make a big difference to enhance the quality of life in their neighborhood.

Beginning this week, they are repairing and replacing old broken down sidewalks, with brand new spans. Contractors were setting frames, and pouring concrete for several new sections of sidewalk in the area of West 2nd and Walnut Streets.

The work is part of a pilot project costing about 15-thousand dollars. Thanks to a grant from the Erie Community Foundation, Our West Bayfront has funding to share the side walk costs with residents whose sidewalks were in the worst condition. Anna Franz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront said many of the property owners they invited, chose to participate. "This is such a wonderful walkable, bikeable community, but if the sidewalks aren’t in good repair that doesn’t encourage people to get out and walk around the community, walk to work, so we think it’s an important improvement to make." Franz said. "Sometimes it’s a challenging thing for homeowners to take on themselves, the logistics of finding a contractor to do a small span of sidewalk can be complicated, so we thought we’d try to lessen that burden on homeowners and do them together," Franz added.

Anthony Walker was getting a new sidewalk next to his house on Walnut Street. "I think it’s a wonderful thing, this is a great neighborhood," Walker said. "I think we have a good future for this neighborhood, and it’s wonderful that the community’s pulling together to making life better for everyone involved."

Our West Bayfront has been providing funds to help homeowners make exterior improvements homes too, in some cases bringing them up to code. Before winter comes, they plan to use grant money to trim trees, to improve lighting in the neighborhood. They also have 60-thousand dollars in funding to buy and install security cameras.

Franz says the sidewalks and all of these efforts respond to the interests of the neighbors and serve to improve the quality of life. "They instill a sense of pride for people who live here, they attract new residents and we know we do have a problem city-wide with vacancy and blight, so we do need people to be drawn to live in the city," Franz said. "So these kinds of improvements help to do that."