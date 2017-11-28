Opioid Deaths Now Total 116 in Erie County

The number of opioid deaths in Erie County continues to rise. It's already at a record high. Meanwhile, Emergycare crews are on the verge of setting another record when it comes to treating overdose cases.

Emergycare has plenty of Narcan on hand and ready to go. The drug,also called Naloxone, has been needed. It reverses the effect of a drug overdose, and there's been plenty of cases. Emergycare had 487 cases in which Narcan was used last year. This year, there's been 440 cases, so far, with still a month to go



Operations Supervisor Harry Latta hopes the Narcan does not have to be used, but he's not very optimistic.

"It's a firestorm. It has just been overwhelming to anybody connected to the medical services," he said.

Last year, Erie County set a record for opioid deaths when 95 people died of overdoses. It only took eight months to break that record this year. Now, the total stands at 116, with one month to go. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says a majority of the deaths involve Fentanyl, a drug so strong that Narcan will not work to reverse the effects.

Cook doesn't understand why anyone would mess with Fentanyl.

"I've talked to a number of addicts who in their heart believe that that's the ultimate high and they can beat it. So how do you fight that? You can't really," he said.

Cook says there's seven or eight cases that have not yet been cleared because lab results are still pending. Those numbers would increase the opioid deaths to near 125. Cook hopes the year does not end with any more than that.

"We just have to sit back and wait. I hope for everyone's sake that it doesn't happen. But practically, I know that it will," he said.

Cook describes the average person to die of an opioid overdose in Erie County as a 40 year old white male.