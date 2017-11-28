Police determine package found at Wegmans is not suspicious

Some tense moments at the Peach St. Wegmans grocery store late this afternoon after reports of a suspicious package.

It happened around 3:15p.m. at 6143 Peach St. at the store's loading dock.

Millcreek Police say wires were hanging from the package, so the Erie Police bomb squad was called in. They later determined the package was not a bomb or anything suspicious, according to a statement.

Police say those wires were part of a thermometer system that had been left with the package when it was shipped.