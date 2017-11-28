I-90 Accident Backs Up Traffic in North East Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

I-90 Accident Backs Up Traffic in North East Area

Traffic is closed down to one lane on I-90 between the I-86 and North East exits.

A car accident involving a white pick-up truck and a tractor trailer happened just after 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, near mile marker 40 of I-90 eastbound. 

The collision caused the tractor trailer to crash through the guard rail and into a hill side. Heavy damage was caused to the cab of the tractor trailer, trapping the driver inside.

Two people involved in the collision were transported to UPMC-Hamot for non-life threatening injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate as they work to determine what caused the accident.

The accident is expected to slow traffic for a few hours.

