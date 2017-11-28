FCC to Vote on Elimination of Net Neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is set to move forward with a plan to eliminate regulations that ensure equal access to the internet.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed a plan to eliminate net neutrality, which requires internet service providers to transmit all internet content at the same rates.

For example, if you click on any website or stream a movie on Netflix, it's all treated the same.

Under Pai's plan, those rules would be stripped, allowing internet companies to charge users more for certain content and to speed up or slow down access to certain websites.

“While this is a bad thing for consumers, it's even worse for content providers.” said Dr. Jim Wertz of Edinboro University.

Dr. Wertz says the elimination of net neutrality will create an unequal playing field for companies who provide online content, leading to higher costs for consumers.

"For example, Netflix or Google, that sends a lot of content into the pipe at one time, with video and music and other things, is likely going to be charged an additional fee by the internet providers,” said Dr. Wertz. “That cost is ultimately going to be passed on to the consumers."

While major internet corporations like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon could charge more and restrict access, Matthew Wiertel of Velocity Network says their internet access will remain the same.

“Where it could impact us, upstream, is if there are carriers that we buy services from, for business customers or residential customers, if they start restricting our access,” said Wiertel. “That would obviously impact our customers."

If the larger internet companies attempt to charge too much, Wiertel says smaller providers will benefit.

"If Verizon or Spectrum comes in and start restricting everyone’s access, having fast lanes and slow lanes, we could say we're not going to do that,” said Wiertel. “That's a competitive advantage for us."

The FCC is set to vote on the elimination of net neutrality on December 14.