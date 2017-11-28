Jamestown Police Looking For Man Behind Kwik Fill Robbery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown Police Looking For Man Behind Kwik Fill Robbery

Posted: Updated:

Police in Jamestown, New York are hoping to find the person who walked into a business overnight and demanded money at knife-point. Police released this surveillance photo from the Kwik Fill on West 3rd street in Jamestown. Police say that's where the man went into the store with a knife and mask, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a black man about 6 foot 4 wearing a black coat with a light blue hoodie and carrying a backpack. 

Police say the business was robbed around 2 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries. Anyone with info on the suspect or suspicious activity in that area around the time of the robbery is asked to call Jamestown Police or the anonymous tipline at 716-483-tips.  

