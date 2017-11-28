Jamestown, New York Police Identify Victim in Fatal Stabbing

Jamestown, New York Police are trying to identify the suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Police say 22-year-old Dylan E. Ownbey, was found lying on the sidewalk at Willard and Peterson Streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to WCA Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say Ownbey was walking down Willard Street with the suspect, when they reportedly started fighting with one another.

That's when the suspect stabbed Ownbey, before running off on Peterson Street towards Sciota Street, investigators said. They believe a second person was also in the area and fled with the suspect.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect and the second person who may have been in the area, who fled after stabbing the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477 or use the Tips 411 app.

