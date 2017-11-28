Jamestown, New York Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing

Jamestown, New York Police are trying to identify the suspect in a fatal stabbing.

The victim - a 22-year-old man - was found lying on the sidewalk at Willard and Peterson Streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to WCA Hospital and pronounced dead.

Two men, who police believe knew one another, were seen walking down Willard Street when hey reportedly started fighting with one another, according to police.

One man stabbed the other before running off on Peterson Street towards Sciota Street, investigators said.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect who fled after stabbing the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477 or use the Tips 411 app.

