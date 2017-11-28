Giving Back This Holiday Season

Over 1,200 turkeys and hundreds of meals were distributed to families in need this past Thanksgiving, by the Erie City Mission.

They're now preparing for the Christmas holiday, which generally brings in more people.

"Definitely families, our Family Care Food Pantry we had about 600 families a week getting bags of groceries, families are feeling the pressure of having holiday meals," said Stephen Westbrook, the Executive Director for the Erie City Mission.

The Erie City Mission purchases most of its food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

On average, they serve about 200-to-250 people a day, and about 175,000 meals per year. But this time of year, that number increases.

The Erie City Mission even works with local non-profits to ensure that everyone is fed, not just this holiday season, but all year long.

"We all have the same mission, and when it comes to food, when people are hungry, we want to make sure they don't stay hungry," said Westbrook.

In addition to their food pantry, the Erie City Mission is also collecting clothing, especially coats, household items, and monetary donations, all to give back to the members of our community who need it most.

"When you give back, you realize how blessed we really are, and how much of a difference you can make in someone's life with food and clothing and shelter, and care. Really caring about them, each individual is unique, and deserves our love and attention," he said.

The Erie City Mission is also working on its expansion project to serve more members of the community.

For a direct link to the Erie City Mission's thrift stores and donation center: https://www.eriecitymission.org/our-programs/stores-and-donations