Police: Armed Home Invasion in North East Borough 'Not a Random Act'

Police said Tuesday's armed home invasion robbery in North East Borough was "not a random act."

Officers are searching for the three armed men who forced their way into an apartment at 175 East Main Street Tuesday night.

The men were wearing mask and were armed with a long gun and knives, according to investigators.

The homeowner was injured during a struggle, police said. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment and later released.

The suspects left on foot and headed south from the residence.

Pennsylvania State Police and a K-9 unit were also called out Tuesday night to investigate.

Officers remained on the scene until the early morning hours to collect evidence and follow up on leads.

No one has been taken into custody, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said they believe the armed home invasion was a targeted event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.