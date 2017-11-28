Three Armed Men Sought in North East Borough Home Invasion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Armed Men Sought in North East Borough Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:

Police are searching for three armed men involved in a home invasion robbery in North East Borough.

The suspects forced their way into an apartment at 175 East Main Street Tuesday night.

The men were wearing mask and were armed with a long gun and knives, according to investigators.

The homeowner was injured during a struggle but is okay, police said.

The suspects left on foot and headed south from the residence.

Pennsylvania State Police and a K-9 unit are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com