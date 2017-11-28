Three Armed Men Sought in North East Borough Home Invasion

Police are searching for three armed men involved in a home invasion robbery in North East Borough.

The suspects forced their way into an apartment at 175 East Main Street Tuesday night.

The men were wearing mask and were armed with a long gun and knives, according to investigators.

The homeowner was injured during a struggle but is okay, police said.

The suspects left on foot and headed south from the residence.

Pennsylvania State Police and a K-9 unit are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.