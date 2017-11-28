Millcreek Township School District Superintendent says bus situa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township School District Superintendent says bus situation is under control

Erie News Now stopped by the Millcreek Township School Board meeting Tuesday night for an update on the busing situation.

Last month, we learned the school district may have to end winter busing for some students due to a bus-driver shortage.

This was for students living within one mile of their school. It's a service they usually provide as a courtesy.

Superintendent Bill Hall said the district has been working with first student, the school bus provider to remedy this issue, as well as other problems such as long routes.

"That was early on, and I know First Student has worked really hard on increasing their pool of drivers, and they've done that. I think that's been a big help to get some of these situations remedied," said Superintendent Hall.

Per their request, the district also gave the routing responsibilities back to First Student, in hopes to make things go more smoothly.

