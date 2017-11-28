Erie Welcomes 20 New Ambassadors After Graduation Night

It was a night of celebration for the newest group of Erie Ambassadors.

Tuesday, at the Erie Yacht Club, 20 new members enjoyed graduation night.

Through the ambassadors program, the Erie Regional Chamber Growth Partnership educates local citizens.

The weekly sessions are hands-on, stressing the importance of community and economic development.

More than 800 businesses currently belong to the Erie Regional Chamber Growth Partnership. It takes nine weeks to complete the course.

To date, over 500 citizens have now graduated from the program.