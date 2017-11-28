Erie Welcomes 20 New Ambassadors After Graduation Night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Welcomes 20 New Ambassadors After Graduation Night

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

It was a night of celebration for the newest group of Erie Ambassadors. 

Tuesday, at the Erie Yacht Club, 20 new members enjoyed graduation night.
Through the ambassadors program, the Erie Regional Chamber Growth Partnership educates local citizens.
The weekly sessions are hands-on, stressing the importance of community and economic development. 
More than 800 businesses currently belong to the Erie Regional Chamber Growth Partnership. It takes nine weeks to complete the course.  
To date, over 500 citizens have now graduated from the program.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com