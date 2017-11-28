Millcreek supervisors approve plan to restructure township departments

Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh does not believe the plan aimed at restructuring fifteen township departments into six will save the township money at all.

"See that's a smokescreen, he's handing you a line of crap," Groh said about Supervisor John Morgan's claim that the plan has to be passed now due to budgetary reasons. "All it's doing is giving new titles and justifying new pay raises for that."

Supervisors voted 2-to-1 Tuesday night on that plan we first told you about last week, one Morgan says will streamline Millcreek government.

"We feel it can really take some of the policies that the board adopts, some of the goals of our upcoming comprehensive plan and run with it," Morgan said following Tuesday's meeting.

Among the biggest changes: engineering and zoning will be part of a new department, called "planning and development"; code enforcement and emergency management will be made into a new department; and parks and recreation -- which is one of the largest departments -- will be dissolved into mulitple agencies moving forward.

Morgan and fellow supervisor Brian McGrath pushed the plan now because they say it ties into the budget process.

"We have identified some areas that we feel we can streamline government services, we can improve communications and improve accountability in the building," Morgan said.

Starting in January, this entire plan could have a new look when incoming supervisor Jim Bock takes over for McGrath, who is stepping down after serving six terms.

"I believe he has a thorough understanding of the rationale behind it," Morgan said of Bock, noting the three supervisors met with Bock on this issue the day after he won the Nov. 7 election.

The reasoning behind the plan is still not enough for Groh. Morgan says it includes input from township residents. But according to Groh:

"I've looked it up in the citizen neighborhood comment," he said, "and it's never even mentioned in there."

Morgan insists the plan is revenue-neutral as the township will shift some personnel from one department to another.