Erie Man Federally Indicted for Child Pornography - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Federally Indicted for Child Pornography

Posted: Updated:

A federal grand jury has indicted an Erie man for child pornography, the U.S.Department of Justice for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Jonathan S. Boynton, 29, was named in the two-count indictment.

Boynton received and possessed computer images and movies that showed prepubescent minors performing sex acts, according to information presented to the court

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

If guilty, Boynton could faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both, depending on the seriousness of the offenses and the defendant's prior criminal history.

