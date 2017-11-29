Local Christmas Tree Farm Experiences Shortage in Trees

A nationwide Christmas tree shortage is impacting one local Christmas tree farm.

Rick Walker Christmas Tree Farm in Edinboro is experiencing a slight shortage of trees this year, according to owner Rick Walker.

He said they have plenty of trees to choose from right now, but if you wait until the last minute your options might be limited.

“They'll be trees here it's just that the quality diminishes,” Walker said. “Everybody is picking looking for the best tree so each weekend the quality goes down a little bit.”

He said many factors are to blame for the shortage, including weather and customer demand.

According to Walker, more people have been purchasing trees at his farm in recent years. He said it takes more than seven years to grow some of the more sought after trees. He said when there’s more demand it’s hard for the business to keep up.

Despite the shortage, Walker said they aren’t increasing the costs of the trees.