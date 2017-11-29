Local Christmas Tree Farm Experiences Shortage in Trees - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Christmas Tree Farm Experiences Shortage in Trees

Posted: Updated:

A nationwide Christmas tree shortage is impacting one local Christmas tree farm.

Rick Walker Christmas Tree Farm in Edinboro is experiencing a slight shortage of trees this year, according to owner Rick Walker.

He said they have plenty of trees to choose from right now, but if you wait until the last minute your options might be limited.

“They'll be trees here it's just that the quality diminishes,” Walker said. “Everybody is picking looking for the best tree so each weekend the quality goes down a little bit.”

He said many factors are to blame for the shortage, including weather and customer demand.

According to Walker, more people have been purchasing trees at his farm in recent years. He said it takes more than seven years to grow some of the more sought after trees. He said when there’s more demand it’s hard for the business to keep up.

Despite the shortage, Walker said they aren’t increasing the costs of the trees.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com