Former Governor Tom Ridge Making Slow Recovery

Former Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Ridge is making some progress on his recovery, however that progress is slow.

Governor ridge still remains hospitalized Wednesday in Austin, Texas. This is the same facility ridge was checked into back on November 16th.

According to doctors, Ridge is currently listed in fair condition. They have not provided him with a timetable as to when he may be discharged.

Almost two weeks ago, doctors put in a single stent into Ridge's heart to open up a blockage.

According to the Texas Heart Institute, the average hospital stay following a heart attack is between three and five days, however depending on the case this can be longer.

Thursday will mark, two weeks in the hospital for the former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Erie News Now spoke with a local cardiologist from UPMC Hamot about his condition. He tells us it's hard to say for sure without knowing all the details surrounding his case. However, he did say based on the condition updates, he would tend to believe Ridge's condition is a little more complex than most.

