PennDOT Posts Weight Restriction on Crawford, Venango County Roads

New, permanent, year-round weight restrictions are being posted on roads in Crawford and Venango Counties, PennDOT announced Tuesday.

The 10-ton restriction will apply to Merrick Street in Pleasantville Borough, Venango County and Williamson Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County.

The restriction affects the entire length of Merrick Street - about .6 miles from Route 27 to the intersection with Routes 27/227.

It will apply to approximately one-mile of Williamson Road from the end of the road to its intersection with Morgan Street.

The changes come after traffic and engineering studies showed vehicles exceeding the weight limit could damage the roads.

The restrictions go into effect for both roads Dec. 1, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.