Union City Borough Hosting Home Decorating Contest

Union City Borough's Parks and Recreation Commission wants to see the most festive houses.

The contest if free and open to anyone who lives in the borough or Union Township.

The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

The judging will be done Friday, Dec. 15 between 6 and 9 p.m.

The first place prize is $100. Second place is $75, and third is $50.

To register, call the borough office at 814-438-2331.

